$1M for Minneapolis fences, barricades for Floyd death trial

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis and Hennepin County officials will spend at least $1 million to put up fences and other barricades ahead of the trial for the former officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd.

Minneapolis officials estimate $645,000 will be spent to protect the city’s five police precincts, City Hall and the Public Service Building.

County officials say the initial cost for leasing and installing barriers around the Hennepin County Government Center, where Derek Chauvin’s trial begins Monday, is about $420,000.

Some have criticized security efforts, fearing it will only escalate tensions

. Others want local leaders to do everything they can to prevent a repeat of last year's violent protests.