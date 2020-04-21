198 cases of COVID-19 in Olmsted County

OLMSTED County, Minn. - There are 198 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Olmsted County. That's an increase of only 1 since Monday.
While that may sound like great news, Olmsted County Public Health officials stressed that it's too early to say if that trend will continue.
127 of the cases are recovered and the death toll still sits at 4.
