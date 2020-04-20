197 cases of COVID-19 in Olmsted County

Olmsted County, Minn - There are 197 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Olmsted County. 23 of those cases are new. 117 are recovered and 80 are active. There have been 4 deaths.

As the fight against the virus continues, contact tracing is one of the biggest defenses.

"Finding those people who have incubating virus inside of them and keeping them away from others as they become infectious and start shedding the virus. And keeping them away from as long as they are shedding this virus," explained Olmsted County Public Health Director Graham Briggs.

An important part of contact tracing is identifying clusters of cases. A cluster is 2 or more people living in a household or working together, or otherwise have had close contact with a confirmed case.