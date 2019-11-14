1915 Steinway Grand Piano donated to Rushford-Peterson Schools

RUSHFORD, Minn.-

Sandra Myhro graduated from Rushford High School in 1972. Life took her to Luther College, and then eventually to New York where she settled down with her husband.

Sandra’s father, Lupy Myhro, tells KIMT News 3 his daughter always had a love for playing the piano, so it was no surprise when she bought a 1915 Steinway Grand Piano for her home in New York.

Sandra had plans to return back to Rushford after she retired. Her and her father looked forward to years of golf together. But that dream ended when Sandra passed away in her home of a heart attack.

Lupy brought up the idea of donating her piano to Rushford High School, and after a couple months of thought, Sandra’s husband agreed.

The piano was shipped from New York to Rushford and paid for by the Foundation for Rushford-Peterson Schools.

Lupy says the happy memories of his little girl will live on through the piano. “She loved Rushford, she really loved Rushford and they were gonna come back in a few years. She loved to play golf and I play golf so we were really looking forward to that but it didn't happen. But the memory is always gonna be here with the piano.”