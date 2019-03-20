19-year-old sentenced for stealing from Rochester cars

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A teenager gets probation for stealing from unlocked vehicles.

Jonathon Carlos Joy, 19 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting theft of firearms on January 15 and was sentenced Wednesday to 18 days in jail and 10 years of supervised probation. Joy must also pay $200 in restitution and either do 50 hours of community work service or pay a $500 fine.

He was arrested in early December 2018 after Rochester police said Joy and a 17-year-old male went through 15 unlocked cars, stealing a handgun, money and alcohol, a large knife, and a pair of sunglasses.

Felony charges of burglary and soliciting a juvenile to commit a crime were dismissed as part of a plea bargain.