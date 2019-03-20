Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

19-year-old sentenced for stealing from Rochester cars

Plea deal reached over theft of a handgun.

Posted: Mar. 20, 2019 3:18 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A teenager gets probation for stealing from unlocked vehicles.

Jonathon Carlos Joy, 19 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting theft of firearms on January 15 and was sentenced Wednesday to 18 days in jail and 10 years of supervised probation. Joy must also pay $200 in restitution and either do 50 hours of community work service or pay a $500 fine.

He was arrested in early December 2018 after Rochester police said Joy and a 17-year-old male went through 15 unlocked cars, stealing a handgun, money and alcohol, a large knife, and a pair of sunglasses.

Felony charges of burglary and soliciting a juvenile to commit a crime were dismissed as part of a plea bargain.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 35°
Austin
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Charles City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Rochester
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Tracking more mild air with sunshine set to return tomorrow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking a Cloudy and Mild Start to Spring

Image

North Iowa Bulls continue playoff journey

Image

Highlights: NIACC women advance to NJCAA Quarterfinals

Image

Former Vikings All-Pro Matt Birk speaks at Rochester Lourdes

Image

Update on Puppy Laundering Lawsuit

Image

Ice jam in Winnebago River

Image

School bond vote

Image

Flooding causes road closures, East Park in MC closed

Image

Tobacco 21 ordinance

Image

Well contamination

Community Events