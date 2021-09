FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. - The Fillmore County Sheriff's Office dispatch received a 911 call just after 10 PM Saturday of a single-vehicle rollover crash.

It happened on County Road 12, roughly one mile east of Highway 52.

Law enforcement arrived to find an unresponsive man in the driver's seat.

Law enforcement gave life-saving measures until EMTs took over. The driver, a 19-year-old Lanesboro man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.