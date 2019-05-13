Clear

19-year-old fatally crashes during chase by Iowa trooper

Authorities say a 19-year-old man died in a crash while being chased by an Iowa state trooper.

May. 13, 2019

NEW VIRGINIA, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a 19-year-old man died in a crash while being chased by an Iowa state trooper.

The Iowa State Patrol says 19-year-old Jacob Fejeran, of Chariton, was killed around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the Warren County town of New Virginia.

The patrol says Fejeran ran a stop sign and soon rammed into a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

