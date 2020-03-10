Clear

19-year-old arrested for kidnapping in Austin

Police found woman and made arrest less than a half-hour after reports.

Mar 10, 2020
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mankato man is accused of trying to kidnap a woman in Austin.

Police say they got calls around 2:30 pm Monday from two concerned citizens about a woman being dragged into a black sedan with Iowa license plates. Callers described the vehicle as heading east and Austin police say they located the vehicle at East Side Lake within 20 minutes.

Officers say they found an emotionally distressed female and arrested Keshaun Baker, 19. He’s been booked into the Mower County Jail on charges of kidnapping, threats of violence, domestic assault, and violating a protective order.

Austin Police Chief David McKichan says this was not a random act and he’s proud of his team for resolving the issue so quickly.

