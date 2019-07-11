180,000 smoke alarms being recalled nationwide

WASHINGTON, DC – Around 180,000 smoke alarms are being recalled over fears they may not activate in case of fire.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says Universal Security Instruments is recalling its 10-year battery-operated ionization smoke and fire alarms with model numbers MI3050S and MI3050SB and with date codes between 2015JAN19 through 2016JUL11. The company says it has received 134 reports of the alarms not working during installation due to a misaligned internal switch.

The smoke alarms are white in color and 5 ½ inches in diameter. “Universal” and “Smoke & Fire Alarm” are printed on the front cover of the alarm. The label on the back of the alarm lists the model number and date code. Universal Security Instruments says they were sold online through specialty wholesalers and others from July 2015 to December 2016.

People with this smoke alarm are advised to immediately test it and if it doesn’t work, contact Universal Security for a replacement at 877-612-6955 from 9 am to 4 pm ET Monday through Friday or online at www.UniversalSecurity.com.