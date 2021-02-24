18-year-old with 'significant injuries' after 2-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An 18-year-old suffered significant injuries and a man was arrested after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night.

The crash happened at 10:22 p.m. at the intersection of 8th Ave. SE and 12th St. SE.

Sterling Haukom, 34, of Rochester, was northbound on 8th Ave. SE when he collided with a vehicle driven by an 18-year-old female.

Police said Haukom was driving faster than the speed limit and crashed into the other vehicle.

The impact sent both vehicles across the intersection and into a fence at Lincoln school.

The female was taken to St. Marys with significant injuries, police said.

Haukom was arrested and taken to St. Marys to be checked out and for a blood draw. He is facing a criminal vehicular operation charge.