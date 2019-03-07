Clear
18-year-old from Mason City accused in 3 counties of sex extortion schemes

Christian Gossweiler

Court records say an 18-year-old from Mason City has been accused of sex extortion schemes in three Iowa counties.

Posted: Mar. 7, 2019 9:57 AM
Updated: Mar. 7, 2019 10:00 AM

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Court records say an 18-year-old from Mason City has been accused of sex extortion schemes in three Iowa counties.
The records show Christian Gossweiler already has been given two years of probation and a five-year suspended prison sentence after pleading guilty in Story County. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that authorities say Gossweiler targeted an Iowa State University student he met online when he was using an assumed name. The records say she sent him a nude photo and he later threatened to show the photo to her friends and family if she didn't do what he wanted or blocked him on social media.
The records say he's scheduled to go on trial April 16 in Black Hawk County, where authorities say he threatened to release another woman's photos and videos if she didn't have sex with him.
He's also charged with extortion in Scott County, accused of using threats to collect more photos from the woman involved in the Black Hawk County case.

