18-year-old arrested for stealing vehicle from Austin Ford dealership

Police said it took a report last week of a broken window from the dealership at W. Oakland Ave. Later in the day, it was reported the Challenger was stolen from the dealership.

Once located, the vehicle attempted to elude officers near the dog park and bandshell park and drove on the bike path.

The suspects abandoned the vehicle in the 100 block of 12th Ave. SW. A witness indicated that two white males and a Black male fled from the car. The car and three additional key fobs for other vehicles were found in the center console.