18 months after arrest, mail thief finally sentenced in Olmsted County

Danielle Strike
Danielle Strike

Co-defendant pleaded guilty two months after arrest.

Posted: Dec 23, 2019 3:57 PM
Updated: Dec 23, 2019 4:02 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It took a while but a second mail thief is sentenced in Olmsted County.

Danielle Marie-Hanson Strike and Daniela Florenti Dumitr Gresser were arrested in June 2018 and accused of stealing items from mailboxes as well as three garden gnomes in Rochester.


Daniela Gresser, Danielle Strike

Gresser pleaded guilty to one count of mail theft in August 2018 and was sentenced in October 2018 to three years of supervised probation.

Strike, 32 of Rochester, finally entered a guilty plea to one count of theft in November 2019. She was sentenced Monday to one year of probation to the court.

