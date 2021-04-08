18-month-old child in critical condition after falling into a pond in SE Minnesota

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - An 18-month-old child is in critical condition after falling into a pond Wednesday afternoon in Stewartville.

The sheriff's office said the boy fell into a pond behind the residence at 700 Willow Green Ct. NE.

A preliminary investigation shows the child was most likely underwater for five minutes. As of Thursday morning, authorities said his condition seems to be improving.

Authorities said the child was being watched by a family friend who said she looked away for a couple of seconds and noticed the child was missing.