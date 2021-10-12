17th annual Empty Bowls fundraisers underway for Channel One Regional Food Bank

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Gourmet soups and hand-painted bowls are all part of the annual fundraising event put on by Channel One Regional Food Bank.

The 17th annual Empty Bowls campaign is the biggest fundraising event of the year for the non-profit.

Director of Development and Communications Jessica Sund explained, “This is our one signature event for the year so it's so important that it's successful and it has been. We're so grateful for the community and all of our sponsors.”

Rochester restaurants like Canadian Honker and Forager Brewery teamed up to donate a variety of soups that community members could prepay and pick-up for the second year in a row.

“It's been very successful,” said Sund. “We're able to get people their soups and their bowls but also keep everybody safe and it really has been a great turnout. The community really stepped up and they're ready to take their soups home with them.”

With each purchase of a $15 bowl or $20 pint of soup participants are able to select a handmade bowl with contributions from students at RCTC, local artisans and other community members.

“Each bowl of soup they purchase provides about 60 meals for people in need so it really is nice for them to see that impact that they're personally making while also enjoying a cup of soup,” said Sund.

The nonprofit says it’s already exceeded its $70,000 goal this year with all the funds raised going to support the 14 counties in southeastern Minnesota.

Sund added, “We have close to 200 shelves and food programs that get their food from us in those counties so this money goes directly to those people and make sure we get quality, healthy food out to those communities.”

The event runs through Wednesday however online ordering is closed.

You can still support the campaign by purchasing one of the handmade bowls for sale on 2nd Street SW or by giving a donation to Channel One.