$175K worth of drugs found in Olmsted County meth bust

Joshua Sazo (left) and Miguel Zamora (right)

More than 13 pounds of methamphetamine valued at $175,000 was located in a large-scale drug bust.

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 9:48 AM
Updated: Aug 27, 2019 9:54 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - More than 13 pounds of methamphetamine valued at $175,000 was located in a large-scale drug bust.

An investigation that has spanned much of the summer culminated Sunday night when the Minnesota State Patrol stopped a car on I-90 about two miles west of Highway 63.


John Netherton

The 13 pounds of methamphetamine were found inside the car after it was observed crossing the state border earlier in the day. The vehicle was coming from Texas, authorities said. 

Joshua Sazo, 22, and Miguel Zamora, 29, were in the car and are charged with first-degree sales of a controlled substance.

The meth finding led to three search warrants at Oak Terrace Trailer Park and a fourth in the 500 block of East Center St.

More than $15,000 cash and a handgun were found in the search.

John Netherton, 38, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm with a previous violent crime conviction.

Police said more arrests are possible and federal charges could be upcoming.

