WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers slowed their hiring in July, adding a still-healthy 164,000 jobs to an economy that appears poised to extend its decade-plus expansion.
The Labor Department says the unemployment rate stayed at 3.7% for a second straight month. Average hourly earnings increased 3.2% from a year ago, up from annual gains of 3% in June.
The pace of hiring has slowed this year as a growing share of Americans already have jobs. The three-month average for job gains was 140,000, down from 237,000 a year ago.
The U.S. economy has faced some tumult as President Donald Trump has escalated his trade conflict with China, yet the Federal Reserve voted Wednesday to cut a short-term interest rate to sustain the longest period of growth in U.S. history.
Related Content
- 164,000 jobs added in July; 3.7% unemployment
- US added 213,000 jobs in June; unemployment rose to 4 pct.
- Unemployment rates down nationwide
- US employers add just 75,000 jobs as unemployment stays 3.6%
- US gains 223K jobs; unemployment at 18-year low of 3.8 pct.
- US adds a strong 201K jobs; unemployment stays at 3.9 pct.
- North Iowa companies looking to regions of the US with high unemployment to fill jobs
- Applications for US unemployment benefits drop 13,000
- Iowa's unemployment rate steady at 2.9 percent
- IA/MN unemployment hits 18-year low