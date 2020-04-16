Olmsted County marks 50 days of community response to COVID-19

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Thursday marks 50 days since Olmsted county activated its incident command system to respond to COVID-19.

Over the last 50 days, the county has taken many steps to mitigate the spread of the virus. That includes the following:

· Managing the Graham Park Collaborative Collection Site with Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Medical Center. This is the first community COVID-19 collection site in the state, with more than 2,500 tests conducted to date.

· Partnering with Handi Van to ensure safe transportation of county clients to the COVID-19 testing site; eight individuals have been transported to date.

· Facilitating community cloth mask collection and distribution with many local partner agencies. Masks will be provided to agencies providing essential services to the public.

There are now 163 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Olmsted County. 103 of those cases are recovered and 60 are still active. The death toll still sits at 2.

Olmsted County Public Health officials say there's a rumor going around that the Women, Infants and Children Clinic is closed, but that is not true.

"We are still serving all of the clients that are currently on our rosters. And we are encouraging anyone who is eligible to contact our office because we are taking new people," Olmsted County Public Health Public Information Officer Kari Etrheim.

Ethreim also said they are concerned that the general public is not seeking emergent treatment for preventable illness due to concern for acquiring COVID-19 when they come to the hospital. Our local emergency departments are ready to care for emergencies of all kinds and have taken steps to lower the risk of transmission to keep patients and staff safe.

For patients who feel they have an emergency, COVID-related or not, please don’t hesitate to seek care at the emergency department. Our local emergency departments are staffed 24/7/365 for patients who have a medical emergency. Steps have been taken to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission in emergency departments to keep patients and staff safe, that includes isolating patients with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Mayo Clinic Patients: If a person is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms but otherwise feels okay, they should call their primary care provider to discuss their symptoms and testing options. They may also call the COVID-19 Help Line: 507-293-9525, weekdays 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., or use the COVID-19 self-assessment tool online here.

Olmsted Medical Center patients: If a person is experiencing non-severe COVID-19 type symptoms, it is requested that they stay home and call the Nurse Triage line at 507-292-7266, weekdays 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. The triage nurse will ask about symptoms and determine the best course of action for care.