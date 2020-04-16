Clear
Olmsted County marks 50 days of community response to COVID-19

Olmsted County Public Health officials want you to know that the WIC clinic is still open and emergency departments are ready to care for all types of emergencies, even if they're not related to COVID-19.

Posted: Apr 16, 2020 3:05 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Thursday marks 50 days since Olmsted county activated its incident command system to respond to COVID-19.

Over the last 50 days, the county has taken many steps to mitigate the spread of the virus. That includes the following:

· Managing the Graham Park Collaborative Collection Site with Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Medical Center. This is the first community COVID-19 collection site in the state, with more than 2,500 tests conducted to date.

· Partnering with Handi Van to ensure safe transportation of county clients to the COVID-19 testing site; eight individuals have been transported to date.

· Facilitating community cloth mask collection and distribution with many local partner agencies. Masks will be provided to agencies providing essential services to the public.

There are now 163 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Olmsted County. 103 of those cases are recovered and 60 are still active. The death toll still sits at 2.

Olmsted County Public Health officials say there's a rumor going around that the Women, Infants and Children Clinic is closed, but that is not true.

"We are still serving all of the clients that are currently on our rosters. And we are encouraging anyone who is eligible to contact our office because we are taking new people," Olmsted County Public Health Public Information Officer Kari Etrheim.

Ethreim also said they are concerned that the general public is not seeking emergent treatment for preventable illness due to concern for acquiring COVID-19 when they come to the hospital. Our local emergency departments are ready to care for emergencies of all kinds and have taken steps to lower the risk of transmission to keep patients and staff safe.

For patients who feel they have an emergency, COVID-related or not, please don’t hesitate to seek care at the emergency department. Our local emergency departments are staffed 24/7/365 for patients who have a medical emergency. Steps have been taken to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission in emergency departments to keep patients and staff safe, that includes isolating patients with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Mayo Clinic Patients: If a person is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms but otherwise feels okay, they should call their primary care provider to discuss their symptoms and testing options. They may also call the COVID-19 Help Line: 507-293-9525, weekdays 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., or use the COVID-19 self-assessment tool online here.

Olmsted Medical Center patients: If a person is experiencing non-severe COVID-19 type symptoms, it is requested that they stay home and call the Nurse Triage line at 507-292-7266, weekdays 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. The triage nurse will ask about symptoms and determine the best course of action for care.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 1912

Reported Deaths: 94
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin65146
Ramsey1647
Olmsted1532
Dakota1035
Washington883
Anoka760
Winona516
St. Louis436
Clay431
Martin394
Carlton270
Freeborn270
Mower250
Blue Earth230
Wright211
Le Sueur210
Scott201
Crow Wing170
Goodhue170
Dodge160
Carver140
Sherburne110
Fillmore100
Steele90
Stearns70
Nicollet71
Wabasha70
Chisago71
Brown71
Wilkin72
Cottonwood60
Pine60
Rice50
Beltrami50
Lyon50
Otter Tail40
Faribault40
Isanti40
Cass40
Watonwan40
Yellow Medicine30
Meeker30
Clearwater30
Waseca30
Renville30
Todd20
Rock20
Traverse20
Unassigned20
Lincoln20
McLeod20
Kandiyohi20
Nobles20
Itasca20
Koochiching10
Jackson10
Houston10
Douglas10
Big Stone10
Benton10
Becker10
Redwood10
Lac qui Parle10
Swift10
Mahnomen10
Sibley10
Murray10
Norman10
Pipestone10
Polk10
Red Lake10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 2141

Reported Deaths: 60
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Linn27621
Johnson2263
Polk2247
Louisa1660
Muscatine1332
Scott1292
Tama1113
Washington1014
Black Hawk850
Marshall440
Dallas380
Clinton380
Dubuque371
Allamakee242
Cedar220
Henry221
Woodbury210
Benton191
Jasper170
Warren160
Pottawattamie141
Cerro Gordo140
Harrison120
Jones110
Story110
Bremer90
Buchanan80
Van Buren80
Iowa70
Shelby70
Sioux70
Mahaska70
Wapello70
Clayton71
Des Moines70
Poweshiek61
Monona60
Crawford61
Fayette50
Winneshiek50
Lyon40
Jefferson40
Jackson40
Plymouth40
Boone40
Page30
Marion30
Madison31
Hancock30
Guthrie30
Clay20
Buena Vista20
Webster20
Delaware20
Keokuk20
Winnebago20
Lee20
Clarke20
Hamilton20
Chickasaw20
Mills20
Mitchell20
Osceola20
Taylor10
Union10
Worth10
Wright10
Montgomery10
Audubon10
Carroll10
Cass10
Adair10
Dickinson10
Franklin10
Greene10
Grundy10
Hardin10
Howard10
Butler10
Kossuth10
Appanoose11
Unassigned00
