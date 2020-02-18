16-year-old girl killed in Freeborn County 2-vehicle crash

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - A 16-year-old girl from Alden was killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash in Freeborn County.
The Minnesota State Patrol said Grace Zimmerman was killed in the crash.
A Peterbuilt driven by Daniel Joseph Petracek, 57, of, Waseca, was northbound on Highway 13 when it collided with Zimmerman's vehicle at the intersection of Highway 13 and County Rd. 14.
Petracek was not injured.
