16 pounds of pot mean prison for Rochester man

ROCHESTER, Minn. – 16 pounds of marijuana is sending a Rochester man to prison.

Quran Khalifa Mashawn Bennett, 33, pleaded guilty to 3rd degree sale of drugs. He was sentenced Friday to four years and nine months behind bars, with credit for one day already served.

Bennett was arrested on October 18, 2018, after a traffic stop near the Highway 52 and Interstate 90 interchange. Law enforcement said it had been following Bennett because of his drug connections in Chicago and found 16 pounds of pot and two guns with him.

Authorities say one of the guns had been reported stolen.

Charges of 5th degree drug sale and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a violent crime were dismissed as part of a plea deal.