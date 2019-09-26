Clear

16 Minnesota HS students suspended following large fight

Police say around 20 officers responded to the initial call around noon Wednesday.

Posted: Sep 26, 2019 10:33 AM

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — Sixteen students at St. Cloud Tech High School have been suspended following a large-scale fight that led to a lockdown.

Police Chief Blair Anderson says several large fights erupted simultaneously. Several students suffered minor injuries. It wasn't immediately clear what led to the melee.

Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton says the investigation indicated no weapons were involved despite rumors that one student may have had a knife.

Police detained 16 students and turned them over to their parents. The school administration won't allow them to return pending the results of the investigation.

Anderson says there will be extra officers at the school Thursday to make sure things run smoothly.

