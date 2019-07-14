15th Avenue bridge replacement starts Monday in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Replacement of the 15th Avenue NW bridge is expected to begin Monday.

Rochester Public Works says 15th Avenue will be completely closed at the bridge near 33rd Street NW with no designated detour. Replacement work is projected to last 30 days, weather permitting.

Rochester Public Works says the current bridge was built in 2917 and limited to lighter vehicle loads in 2016. One the $320,000 replacement project is finished, heaving vehicles will be allowed to use the new 10x4 concrete box culvert.