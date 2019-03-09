Clear
$15K in damage after early-morning house fire in Rochester

All occupants and pets were able to escape safely after an early-morning house fire.

Posted: Mar. 9, 2019 8:17 AM

The Rochester Fire Department responded to 1021 13th St. SE at 12:59 a.m. Saturday and reported seeing visible flames inside the home.
The fire department was able to extinguish the fire and ventilated the smoke from the home.
The Fire Marshal’s Office was called in to investigate the fire, which caused $15,000 in damage.

