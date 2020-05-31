155 arrests in Twin Cities Saturday night into Sunday

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Overnight Saturday into Sunday, 155 people were arrested in the Twin Cities related to riots and violent protests following the death of George Floyd.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety said Sunday that thousands of officers from the National Guard, State Patrol, DNR and local agencies “deployed fast-moving teams to targets that were of high value and high probability of attack.”

Many of the arrests resulted in charges of rioting, weapons possession, narcotics and curfew violation.

The State Patrol confiscated seven firearms, and the Minneapolis PD confiscated five.

The Minnesota IT Services (MNIT) Security Operations Center released the following statement:

“Keeping our communications systems secure during times of crisis is critical to protecting the Minnesotans that we serve, and we work to meet the challenging and evolving threat to those systems every day. At this time, these attacks have not successfully disrupted the state services that Minnesotans depend upon, and MNIT is working in close coordination with partners at the Department of Public Safety and with the federal government to share intelligence and stay proactive on cyber threats."