6 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Olmsted County

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - There are 6 new cases of COVID-19 in Olmsted County as of Wednesday, bringing the total to 153.

Of those cases, 95 are recovered and 58 are active. The death toll still sits at 2.

Olmsted County has a lot more cases than any of the surrounding areas. Olmsted County Public Health Officials say there's a couple of reasons behind that trend.

"We are testing more than a lot of our surrounding areas. So you can imagine that the more we look, the more we will find," said Olmsted County Public Health Public Information Officer Kari Etrheim.

It's also important to keep in mind that Olmsted County is much larger than surrounding counties.