$150,000 state grant going to historic Charles City railroad depot

DES MOINES, Iowa – The renovation of the historic railroad depot in Charles City is getting a boost from the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs.

Charles City is getting $150,000 from the Iowa Great Places program to help transform the relocated depot into a trailhead for the Charley Western Trailway, a venue for meetings, and a gateway to a future railroad museum.

West Union is also getting $75,000 for the Echo Valley Park Trail project that will include an art station and pavilion, along with public artwork along a portion of the trail.

Both awards are part of $950,000 in grants for six projects across Iowa.

“Creative placemaking is our community development strategy for Iowa communities to feature their authentic qualities through new or rehabbed anchor cultural attractions and welcoming features," says Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs Director Chris Kramer. "The Iowa Great Places program incentivizes communities to realize their vision in tangible ways to attract and retain businesses, promote tourism, and boost the quality of life for residents of all ages.”