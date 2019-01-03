Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Update: 1 dead after Albert Lea officer-involved shooting Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

$150,000 grant for Channel One Regional Food Bank

Otto Bremer Trust donated grants to a variety of programs in Southeastern Minnesota.

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 6:53 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Otto Bremer Trust, a St. Paul-based nonprofit charitable trust gave Channel One Regional Food Bank a $150,000 grant.

Executive director of Channel One Virginia Merritt says financial gifts like this one are what enable the food bank to continue to feed food-insecure people in the region. "Trucks and gas and driver time, agency relations staff to make sure that all of our programs are healthy and safe for everyone, outreach work, all of that costs money," she explains.

For a full list of the programs Otto Bremer Trust gave grants to, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 25°
Rochester
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
Sunny skies and warmer temps continue into the weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Evening StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Officer-Involved Shooting

Image

Mental Health Patients Tax Emergency Rooms

Image

$150,000 for Channel One Food Bank

Image

Drivers excited about the low gas prices

Image

Cleaning service worker accused of theft

Image

Plainview gets a new emergency services provider

Image

Human trafficking documentary having public showings

Image

Event urging Rep. Hagedorn to support bill

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Community Events