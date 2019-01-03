$150,000 grant for Channel One Regional Food Bank

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Otto Bremer Trust, a St. Paul-based nonprofit charitable trust gave Channel One Regional Food Bank a $150,000 grant.

Executive director of Channel One Virginia Merritt says financial gifts like this one are what enable the food bank to continue to feed food-insecure people in the region. "Trucks and gas and driver time, agency relations staff to make sure that all of our programs are healthy and safe for everyone, outreach work, all of that costs money," she explains.

