$15,000 pledge to expansion project at Mason City High School

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Clear Lake Bank & Trust is pledging $15,000 to expand athletic facilities at Mason City High School.

The school district launched “The Future is Now” campaign to raise money for an expansion that includes a new swimming pool area, fieldhouse, and strength & conditioning area.

“We are thrilled to be able to support the Mason City Community Schools in providing new facilities built to support the success of our student athletes, as well as make Mason City a destination for holding many large athletic events”, says Danielle Pace, VP of Consumer Lending and Retail Branch Manager for the Mason City West Clear Lake Bank & Trust office. “This will have a great impact on our economy in North Iowa, and we can’t wait to see how our students, residents, and local businesses will benefit.”

Completion of the expansion is expected by July 2022. For more information or to donate to “The Future Is Now” campaign, please contact campaign chairperson, Phil Johnson at (641) 423-7070.