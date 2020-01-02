1,500 pounds of marijuana seized in western Iowa

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa - Police in Council Bluffs in western Iowa say the traffic stop of a rental truck has lead to the seizure of 1,500 pounds of marijuana worth about $4.5 million on the street.
Police say in a news release that the traffic stop occurred Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 80 in Council Bluffs, when the truck was stopped on suspicion of speeding.
Police say a drug dog was deployed and indicated the presence of drugs in the truck and a search turned up 61 cardboard boxes packed with marijuana. The 35-year-old truck driver from Los Angeles was arrested on various drug charges.
