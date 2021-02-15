1,500 people get COVID vaccine at Mayo Civic Center as site opens

ROCHESTER, Minn. -The Rochester community vaccination site opened its door to patients for the first time. Sunday 1500 people got their first covid-19 vaccine at the Mayo Civic Center.

When the vaccines were approved to be administered in late 2020, Waseca resident Kevin Bernhardt told his family and friends he was onboard.

“I always said I would be first in line,” said Bernhardt.

Sunday his prediction came true when he was one of the first few hundred patients at the Rochester community vaccination site. At round1:30 pm Bernhardt got his first dose of Moderna right in his left ar.

"I honestly have to say I didn't know she had even done it,” said Bernhardt. It was no pain at all."

Bernhardt was one of the 1,500 people chosen through a lottery system.

Dr. Myles Spar helped organized Sunday's event.

“There's a very low no-show rate despite the cold because patients are so appreciative,” said Spar. “They are so excited to get the vaccine."

He says everything went like clockwork.

“People are in and out well under 40 minutes,” said Spar. “That includes getting the shot, getting observed for any possible effects afterward, and then getting out of here. So this is a very easy process."

Both Spar and Bernhardt say this event marks hopefully the beginning of the end of the pandemic.

Bernhardt says he's now looking forward to finally spending some time with the grandkids and doing some traveling.

Residents that received their first dose on Sunday will have to return in 28 days for their second dose.