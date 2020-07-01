15 years later, Evelyn Miller a 'constant reminder' for Floyd County Sheriff's Office

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa - It’s been 15 years since Evelyn Miller, then 5, disappeared before she was found dead days later.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office is vowing not to forget.

“Today is an anniversary that is nothing to celebrate. 15 years ago, 5 year old Evelyn Miller went missing, and after hours, days and hundreds of volunteers searching, we were met with the most dreadful outcome,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

Casey Fredericksen was found guilty of first-degree murder and first-degree sexual abuse in the case.

Frederikson’s girlfriend at the time was Noel Miller, the mother of Evelyn.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture of Evelyn on Wednesday as they remembered her.

“This picture is displayed in our office as a constant reminder that we have to remain vigilant in our duties in order for justice to prevail.”