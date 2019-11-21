15-year-old in custody in northern Minnesota homicide

CASS LAKE, Minn. (AP) — Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 15-year-old boy is in custody in the death of a 19-year-old man in Cass Lake.
Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch said Thursday the victim has been identified as Brandon Morgan Jr. of Cass Lake.
Burch says the 15-year-old was taken into custody and formal charges are pending.
The sheriff says Morgan’s death has been ruled a homicide and the investigation continues.
Deputies were called Monday evening to a home in Cass Lake and found Morgan’s body. No details about how he died have been released.
