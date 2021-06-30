Authorities ID 15-year-old boy on a buggy who was hit, killed in SE Minnesota crash

FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. - A 15-year-old boy on a buggy was killed during a crash Tuesday night in Fillmore County.

Authorities said Wednesday that Henry J Hershberger, of Harmony, died in the crash.

The sheriff's office said it happened on County Rd. 12 a short distance from the intersection of Highway 52.

Joseph Anthony Perry, 39, of Hastings, was driving a pickup westbound when he struck the rear of an Amish buggy that was traveling in the same direction.

The boy was the sole occupant of the buggy.