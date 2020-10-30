15 positive COVID-19 for the week at Mason City schools

MASON CITY, Iowa – Mason City schools are reflecting a rising tide of coronavirus.

The weekly report from the Mason City Community School District says five staff members and 10 students tested positive for COVID-19 for the week ending October 30. In addition, 12 staff members and 72 students were placed in quarantine or self-quarantine.

There were positive coronavirus cases involving:

Mason City High School

Mason City Alternative School

John Adams Middle School

Harding Elementary

Roosevelt Elementary

School Transportation

Newman Catholic School is reporting 1 to 5 positive COVID-19 tests among students for each day of the week ending October 30, with no positive tests for staff on Monday but between 1 and 5 positives tests each day the rest of the week. Newman says 11 students were in quarantine for Tuesday and Wednesday, 15 students were in quarantine for Thursday, and 18 were in quarantine for Friday. There were between 1 and 5 staff members in quarantine for Friday.