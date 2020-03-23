15 new Coronavirus cases in Iowa, including first 2 in Hancock County

The state of Iowa announced Monday there are 15 new cases of Coronavirus, including two in Hancock County.

The first two positive tests in Hancock County are two older adults (61-80).

“While these are Hancock County's first cases, it may not be the last, and that’s why we encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority,” says Chelcee Schleuger, Director of Hancock County Public Health. “It’s important to remain calm and practice basic infection prevention measures.”

"There have been a total of 2,043 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs," state health officials said.

The new cases are below:

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 15 individuals include:

• Allamakee County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Dubuque County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Hancock County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

• Johnson County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

• Linn County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

• Muscatine County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

• Polk County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

• Wapello County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Woodbury County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

