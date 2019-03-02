Clear
A record 15 Minnesota State Patrol cars were hit in February

It's a first for the state: poor weather caused majority of the 15 crashes to the state patrol vehicles.

ROCHESTER, Minn.- In the month of February, Rochester received nearly 40 inches of snow and Mason City collected nearly 30 inches.
That awful weather has taken a toll on all of us and state squad cars in particular.
“Very cold and there was a lot of snow I'm kind of use to the weather in Minnesota,” said Cole Fondie.
Cole Fondie is a born and raised Minnesotan, he says the nearly 40 inches of snowfall can be described in a two simple words.

“Pretty difficult,” he said.
The snow creates dangerous driving conditions on the roadways.
Cars can be seen swerving to avoid pile ups and it's not just drivers that fell victim to the icy and snowy roads it was also state patrol vehicles.

Last month, 15 state patrol vehicles were hit.
Across the border in Iowa, two squad cars have been hit so far this year.
Though weather is a factor, Sgt. Troy Christianson says driving carelessly is the root cause.
“If people just reduce their speed and drive the speed safe for their conditions and like last weekend no travel was advised and a lot of people didn't listen to that and make sure the people are aware of the road conditions,” he said.

