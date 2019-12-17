Clear
15 Democrats make Minnesota's Super Tuesday primary ballot

Fifteen Democrats will be on Minnesota's Super Tuesday presidential primary ballot.

Posted: Dec 17, 2019 1:28 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

The Democratic candidates will include Minnesota's senior senator, Amy Klobuchar. Also on the ballot will be leading names like former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana. Others include late entries and candidates who've struggled to gain attention in the crowded field.

The long Democratic ballot announced Tuesday will contrast with the Minnesota GOP ballot, which will list only President Donald Trump, though party officials say they'll provide an opportunity for voters to write in other candidates.

Community Events