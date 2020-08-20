Clear

14th annual Tee it Up for the Troops raises money for veterans

The tournament kicked off with parachute jumpers from the Patriot Parachute Team, followed by a ceremony honoring veterans, the military, and local Gold Star families.

Posted: Aug 20, 2020 6:05 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Competitors hit the teebox at the Rochester Golf and Country Club on Thursday for the 14th annual Tee it Up for the Troops. The event made a few adjustments to adhere to state and public health COVID-19 guidelines and Rochester Golf and Country Club rules.

"We took a look at it as a committee and decided that, you know what, whatever we can raise this year to help the veteran organizations here in the community and nationwide, we are going to do it and hope for the best so even with COVID this year, we decided to go forth with the event," says chair Lynn Clarey.

Over the last 14 years, Tee it Up for the Troops has raised $860,000 for local and national organizations that serve veterans and the military. National groups include Fisher House Foundation and Disabled Sports USA, and local organizations include Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Southeast Minnesota, Operation Hometown Gratitude, and Operation Welcome Home.

