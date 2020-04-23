148 flu deaths so far this season in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The 2019-2020 Minnesota flu season is coming to an end with a high number of cases and a low number of deaths.

The state’s Weekly Influenza & Respiratory Illness Activity Report state just one person in Minnesota was hospitalized for the flu for the week ending on April 18. That’s down from three hospitalizations for the previous week and brings the season total to 4,106. That number is the second highest in the last six years, only behind the 6,446 hospitalized for the 2017-2018 season.

There have been 148 flu-related deaths so far in the state, with three of those deaths being children. The median age of those who died is 72.5 years old. Despite the high number of flu hospitalizations, this is the fourth fewest deaths in the last six year, ranking behind 440 dead in 2017-2018, 368 in 2014-2015, and 273 in 2016-2017.

There were no flu outbreaks in schools or long-term care facilities for the week ending April 18.

The Minnesota Department of Health says there are still four weeks left in the traditional flu season.