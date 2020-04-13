143 cases of COVID-19 in Olmsted County

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn - There are 17 new cases of COVID-19 in Olmsted County since Friday, bringing the total number to 143.

The death toll is still 2. 81 of the cases are recovered and 62 are active. That means the number of recovered cases in Olmsted County outnumbers the active cases. Olmsted County Public Health officials say this is a positive sign, even as the total number of cases continues to rise.

"We have to remember that the number is made up of two separate numbers. Active cases and those that are considered recovered and no longer need to be in isolation. And I think it's probably those 2 separate numbers that are more telling than that one big number," said Olmsted County Public Health Public Information Officer Kari Etrheim.

It's a similar situation in Minnesota as a whole. Of the 1650 total cases, 842 are recovered, while 808 are active.