142 quarantined due to COVID at Mason City public schools

MASON CITY, Iowa – A sharp increase in coronavirus activity was seen in Mason City Community Schools for the week ending November 6.

The school district says 13 students and 10 staff members tested positive. 118 students and 24 school staff members were either quarantined or self-quarantined for the week. Mason City school buildings reporting positive COVI19 tests include:

- Mason City High School

- John Adams Middle School

- Lincoln Intermediate

- Harding Elementary

- Hoover Elementary

- Jefferson Elementary

- Roosevelt Elementary

Newman Catholic School in Mason City is reporting COVID data for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. There were 1 to 5 positive cases among school staff for each day with six positive tests among students on Monday and between 1 and 5 positive tests for students Tuesday and Wednesday.

Newman reports 29 students were in quarantine Monday and Tuesday, with 33 in quarantine on Wednesday. Between 1 and 6 school staff members were quarantined each of those days.