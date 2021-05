STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - A 14-year-old male is facing a third-degree felony assault charge for allegedly punching a 12-year-old boy.

The sheriff's office said it happened April 29 in a hallway at the Stewartville Middle School.

The victim allegedly said something to the suspect's girlfriend before the assault took place. After knocking him to the ground, the suspect then hit the victim five more times in the head, resulting in a concusssion.