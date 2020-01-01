14-year-old boy killed in New Year's shooting in Des Moines

A 14-year-old boy is dead after a shooting just hours into the new year in Des Moines.
Police say the shooting happened about 3:50 a.m. Wednesday. Police say the shooting happened about 3:50 a.m. Wednesday. Arriving officers found the body of Josiah Woods along 17th Street.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police Sgt. Paul Parizek told KCCI-TV that the shooting happened after a dispute at a gathering. Parizek said police sought information from people at the scene but the lack of cooperation was “frustrating." No arrests have been made.
