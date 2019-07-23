14 Samoyeds taken from Manly breeder still looking for forever home

MASON CITY, Iowa - Of the more than 100 Samoyed dogs seized by the Worth County Sheriff's Office and the ASPCA from a breeder in Manly in November, there are still 14 dogs and puppies at the Humane Society of North Iowa looking for a home.

The Humane Society of North Iowa has received hundreds of adoption requests for the dogs, but it is looking for adopters who have experience with Samoyeds. Director Sybil Soukup says this is to help the humane society weed through applications and to be sure the dogs will have owners who understand their needs.

"Samoyeds are very sensitive dogs. They require a lot of 1 on 1 attention. A lot of exercise. Playtime, interaction. They need to be kept busy. If you don't give them an activity, they may find an activity to do, which you might not want them to do, so there's just a lot of aspects about their breed that people who have had the breed already will know what to expect as these dogs transition from being livestock to pets," says Soukup.