14 pounds of meth, 4,000 oxycodone pills located during SE Minnesota drug bust

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Around 14 pounds of methamphetamine and around 4,000 oxycodone pills were recovered during a drug investigation.

Authorities said it began Jan. 17 with a traffic stop of Matthew Lyman, 47, of Mantorville. He had failed to signal a lane change and was swerving through traffic.

Five pounds of meth and 4,000 oxycodone pills were in the vehicle along with two handguns. One of the guns was stolen.

The investigation continued in the 2100 block of 18 1/2 Ave. NW. Officers searched the house Tuesday and found an additional nine pounds of meth. Two people at the house, 57-year-old Douglas Howard, of Rochester, and 57-year-old Ann Jessen-Ford, of Rochester, were arrested.

All three people are facing first-degree controlled substance charges.

Lyman is also facing a 3rd-degree DWI charge.