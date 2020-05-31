14 more coronavirus deaths in Minnesota, one in Mower County

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Public Health has issued updated statistics on COVID-19 in the state.

24,850 Total positive cases (cumulative).

664 Newly reported cases.

14 Newly reported deaths.

New cases in viewing area -

Freeborn: 2

Goodhue: 1

Olmsted: 18

Steele: 1

New deaths reported in our viewing area:

Mower County. One individual between the ages of 60 and 69 died,

New deaths occurred in -

Private Residence : 3

Long-term care facility/Assisted living: 11

Total approximate number of completed tests: 249,519

Patients no longer needing isolation: 18,695

Deaths: 1,040

Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities: 848