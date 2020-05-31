14 more coronavirus deaths in Minnesota, one in Mower County

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Public Health has issued updated statistics on COVID-19 in the state.
24,850 Total positive cases (cumulative).
664 Newly reported cases.
14 Newly reported deaths.
New cases in viewing area -
Freeborn: 2
Goodhue: 1
Olmsted: 18
Steele: 1
14 new deaths
New deaths reported in our viewing area:
Mower County. One individual between the ages of 60 and 69 died,
New deaths occurred in -
Private Residence : 3
Long-term care facility/Assisted living: 11
Total approximate number of completed tests: 249,519
Patients no longer needing isolation: 18,695
Deaths: 1,040
Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities: 848