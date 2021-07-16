$1.4 million deal for Dooley's space could bring new eatery to Downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Med City leaders are weighing up an offer to buy the space formerly occupied by Dooley's Pub.

Since drinks stopped flowing at Dooley's, the notoriously bustling retail space below the Third Street Ramp has been silent. However a recent $1.4 million bid from Rochester-based Powers Ventures could turn the lights back on at 255 1st Ave.

"This is an incredible opportunity for us to be a part of the revitalization of downtown Rochester," said Nick Powers, president of Powers Ventures. "At the center of our city’s downtown dining scene, this location is a critical piece in connecting historic 3rd street and 1st avenue. We are confident our plans will not only revitalize this area, but further enhance our resident and guests’ downtown experience."

If his purchase of the parcel pulls through, Powers' plans for the property could cater to many in the Med City.

"The future of this site will be spearheaded by our partner and experienced restaurant operator Heather McCullough, whose most recent collaborations were with Blue Plate Restaurant Group and Nova Restaurant Group based out of the Twin Cities and Rochester area. The concept will offer a family-friendly atmosphere, relaxed and casual, with quality food and service and a fun unique dining experience. An extensive renovation will take place before opening its doors sometime this year," Powers told KIMT.

The City of Rochester, which owns the property, says its yet to see any viable interest in leasing the space despite attempts to attract a new tenant. While agreeing Powers' concept would make downtown more vibrant, city staff acknowledge the deal's negotiated price tag is likely below the unit's value.

"Staff estimates that a conventional sale would be approximately $2-2.5M," read a briefing on the deal prepared for members of the Rochester City Council. "However, there are some mitigating impacts to valuation including the fact that the property is integral to the ramp, it is a condo space, we need to contemplate future demolition, we are requesting use restrictions and are interested in encouraging the activation of the space and returning it to a tax generating use that is current on payment."

Other strings attached to the agreement include assurances the city will have an opportunity to repurchase the space if it is sold in the future, as well as a structured repurchasing plan if the Third Street Ramp is demolished.

The Rochester City Council will decide whether to approve the deal at its next meeting next Monday.