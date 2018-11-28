14 agencies receive funding from the Rochester Area Foundation

ROCHESTER, Minn. – $92,265 in grants have been awarded by the Rochester Area Foundation.

The money is going to 14 nonprofits as a second cycle of funding through the Foundation’s “Better Communities Grants.”

“As area nonprofits increase support for residents throughout the greater Rochester area, their funding needs also increase,” said Jeremy Emmi, Community Impact Officer at the Rochester Area Foundation. “The Foundation is pleased to assist these important organizations in developing resources for their efforts. We are especially grateful to our generous fundholders and grant committee volunteers who partner with us to provide philanthropic leadership.”

Receiving funding are:

Choral Arts Ensemble - $6,000 to develop a professional, paid quartet to provide community outreach to nursing homes, Alzheimer units, senior centers, Seasons Hospice, and other underserved groups.

Dover Eyota Music Association - $3,250 to work with students and local artists to collaboratively produce a large, 5-piece visual art installation for the Southeast Minnesota A Capella Festival.

Exercisabilities - $7,715 for complete a pediatric gym with a sensory movement area, adaptive climbing wall, and activity center.

Family Means - $10,000 to provide general support for these services, helping clients achieve financial goals.

Hiawatha Homes - $4,288 to purchase and install automated external defibrillators (AEDs) at Hiawatha Homes locations.

High Tech Kids - $5,500 to provide support for a FIRST LEGO competition league for the Rochester area.

Kenyon Public Library - $2,500 to support the purchase and installation of automatic door openers to improve entry for their library patrons needing assistance.

Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota - $10,000 will help cover costs to support their outreach office in Rochester.

The Minnesota Well Owners Organization - $4,617 to support their new organization offering outreach and education efforts to address groundwater quality issues across Southeast Minnesota.

National Black Data Processing Associates - $9,950 to support their Youth Computer Training Program targeting students in 7-12 grade in Southeast Minnesota.

Official Love Community Organization - $2,500 will help underwrite League and Association registration fees for new sports officials.

Rochester Alternative Learning Center - $7,444 to support the Sabiduria (which means wisdom in Spanish) project. The funding will provide a Teen Book Club, Musical Residency, and Theater Residency for 9th grade students at Rochester ALC.

Rochester Rotary Risers - $5,000 to support My Book Day in partnership with Rochester Public Schools and Rochester Public Library.

Zumbro Valley Health Center - $13,500 to purchase program supplies and educational materials for a community-based program building social function for children and adolescents with mental illness.