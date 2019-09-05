Clear
132 killed on Minnesota roads this summer

Nine more than in 2018.

Posted: Sep 5, 2019 11:49 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Department of Public Safety says 132 people died on Minnesota roads between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day.

Long known as the 100 deadliest days on the road, that stretch of summer has accounted for 57 percent of all traffic fatalities so far in 2019. 123 people were killed in the same time period in 2018.

The DPS says preliminary numbers show that of the 132 deaths:

o At least 10 are known to be distraction-related, compared with nine in 2018.
o 27 are speed-related, compared with 32 in 2018.
o 32 are alcohol-related, compared with 44 in 2018.
o 22 were not wearing their seat belts, compared with 18 in 2018.
o 33 were motorcyclists, compared with 43 last year. Of the 33 motorcyclists who died, 22 were not wearing a helmet, compared with 30 in 2018.
o Eight were pedestrians, compared with seven in 2018.
o Five were bicyclists, compared with three in 2018.
o 88 were males, while 44 were female.

