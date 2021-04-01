$130,000 for airport project in Forest City

WASHINGTON, DC – Forest City Municipal Airport is getting $130,500 in federal funding.

The money will go toward a taxiway lighting reconstruction project. The grant was announced Thursday as part of $627.7 million for infrastructure and safety projects at airports around the country.

“Airports serve as a lifeline for communities across the nation,” says U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. “Modernizing our infrastructure in a way that creates jobs, ensures safety, combats climate change, and fosters equity is a top priority for the Biden-Harris Administration. These Airport Improvement grants will help airports across the country better serve their communities.”

449 grants are going to 390 airports in 39 states, Puerto Rico, and the Federated States of Micronesia.